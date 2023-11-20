Ahmad Abdelgalil – Empowering Women in Egypt

Abdelgalil applied the PFP’s economic empowerment focus to communities that need it most. Issues of gender inequality and low female labor force participation rates persist in communities like Manial. The impact of the new skills can provide the women of Manial more possibilities outside of the common experiences of early marriages, gender-based violence, and educational limitations.

Drawing upon his PFP Fellowship with the D.C. Department of Employment Services (DOES), Abdelgalil meticulously designed a sustainable and accessible training program. He partnered with the Manial Shiha Association for Community Development to create a professional environment that engaged with and could be absorbed by the local community. In the end, Abdelgalil created five sessions to manage the myriad of information on big topics like financial independence, empowerment, education, matchmaking with potential employers, and creating a self-sufficient model through Training of Trainers (ToT).