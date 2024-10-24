Chaimae Bahi Slaoui: Empowering Moroccan Youth Entrepreneurs through Community-Centered Initiatives

Chaimae Bahi Slaoui is an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Law, Economics and Social Sciences, Ain Chock at Hassan II University, Casablanca. Chaimae’s journey through the Professional Fellows Program (PFP) led her to the University of Texas Austin, where she collaborated closely with her mentor Ruben Cantú on two programs: the Women’s Initiative for Entrepreneurship and Leadership Development (WIELD) program and the Product Prodigy Institute Program. This partnership fostered an environment of mentorship and support, helping Chaimae gain deeper insights into entrepreneurship, leadership, and work culture in the United States, which she could apply to her work back home. During her fellowship, she engaged in projects that enriched her understanding of community support structures, building a foundation for her future initiatives in Morocco.

“The program broadened my vision of what’s possible, sparking a shift in my approach to problem-solving and opportunity creation. The relationships I built, particularly with Ruben and his team, continue to be key influences in my life, both professionally and personally. To this day, we remain in contact and are actively exploring ways to formalize collaborative projects between Morocco and the U.S.” – Chaimae

Upon returning home, Chaimae focused her efforts on a community initiative aimed at supporting and empowering young Moroccan entrepreneurs, ages 18-40. Inspired by the mentorship she received, she set out to create a series of activities that provided not only resources but also confidence and skills to aspiring business owners in the region. Her initiative involved 1:1 trainings with more than 30 individuals, university workshops with over 1,000 students, and collaborations with NGOs and public institutions. Implementing those initiatives came with challenges, such as limited resources and the need to adapt to local needs. However, young entrepreneurs began to thrive, gaining the confidence to launch and sustain their ventures, marking a significant success for Chaimae’s efforts.

Reflecting on her journey, Chaimae’s PFP experience expanded her network and strengthened her leadership abilities, empowering her to make a tangible impact in her community. She is now focused on scaling her initiative to create even more opportunities for Moroccan youth. Her mentor, Ruben Cantú, was selected for the Outbound Program to visit Morocco, where they have already planned university visits to further develop their program and strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Morocco.

The Professional Fellows Program (PFP) for economic empowerment in the Middle East and North Africa is a two-way exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State. The program is designed to promote mutual understanding, enhance leadership and professional skills, and build lasting, sustainable partnerships between mid-level emerging leaders committed to strengthening their communities through social entrepreneurship and workforce development.