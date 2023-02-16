PFP Alumna Supports Female Entrepreneurs

Oumaima Farik with US Ambassador to Morocco Puneet Talwar

Professional Fellows Program Alumna Oumaima Farik continues to leave her mark in the cultural exchange and economic empowerment realms. Farik, along with colleagues at Douar Tech, oversaw and successfully culminated the third edition of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program in December 2022. The program provided emerging female entrepreneurs with vital skills for building and scaling up their business ventures. Furthermore, AWE provided space for networking opportunities between participants, program staff, and related parties. In total, 63 female entrepreneurs from Al Hoceima, Chefchaouen and Larache, Morocco completed the intensive six-month program. When describing her experience, Farik remarked that she, “truly enjoyed managing the third edition of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program in partnership with the U.S Embassy in Morocco.”



The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program is the latest example of the important work Douar Tech provides. The Moroccan-based organization offers programs in rural and peri-urban areas, while steadfastly pursuing its mission to promote the resilience of vulnerable young Moroccans, particularly women. Taking a mixed-strategy approach, Douar Tech aims to engage both surrounding entrepreneurial and technological ecosystems through targeted programs and professional initiatives. The AWE program, and association with the Douar Tech organization at-large, demonstrates the impact that Farik has and continues to make in communities throughout Morocco.

Oumaima was a participant in the Fall 2022 Professional Fellows Program (PFP), where she completed a professional fellowship with Halcyon in Washington, DC. She enjoyed 5.5. weeks in the United States alongside 15 peers from Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia. The Professional Fellows Program (PFP) for Economic Empowerment in the Middle East and North Africa is a two-way exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and designed to promote mutual understanding, enhance leadership and professional skills, and build lasting, sustainable partnerships between mid-level emerging leaders committed to strengthening their communities through social entrepreneurship and workforce development. When asked about her time in the program, Oumaima said, “PFP was a truly beautiful and transformative experience. I’m grateful for the opportunity to immerse myself in the American entrepreneurial ecosystem while engaging with inspiring leaders from the U.S. and North Africa. Thank you once again to the States Department, U.S. Embassy in Rabat and Legacy International for this life changing experience.”