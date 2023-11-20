Yousria Bouchouche & EYEs for Fundraising Algeria

Yousria Bouchouche could not be delayed by jet lag nor a much deserved rest after landing back in Algeria off her Professional Fellows Program (PFP) experience in Washington, D.C. with Small Enterprise Assistance Funds (SEAF) in Spring 2023. From 15 June to 6 September 2023, Yousria partnered with the U.S. Embassy Algiers implementing her PFP follow-on project, “Empowering Young Entrepreneurs for Fundraising.” You could say she really opened up some EYEs for Fundraising!

Yousria designed an “Investment Readiness” curriculum divided into two phases that applied her technical skills and engaged her professional network. Next, she amplified the PFP’s economic empowerment mission out to her local community of budding entrepreneurs. Yousira facilitated a half-day workshop that attracted a diverse group of individuals from teens to mature professionals who were all current or aspiring entrepreneurs in the Algerian market. The workshop brought first-time visitors to the U.S. Embassy’s American Cultural Center Algiers, connecting participants to each other and to resources at the Center.