From Self-Doubt to Purpose: A Journey of Impact and Transformation by Elizabeth, ODYLP Georgia Alum

Meet Elizabeth, an ODYLP alum from the Republic of Georgia, who participated in ODYLP: Community Service in 2024. In this post, Elizabeth celebrates her journey with the program that not only redefined her sense of purpose but also set her on a lifelong path to meaningful change and impact. Through hands-on projects, transformative experiences, and deep cross-cultural connections, she discovered her potential to create positive change, inspiring her to give back to her community and beyond.

The breakdown is often the tipping point that precedes the breakthrough—like a star imploding before becoming a supernova. This was my journey just before ODYLP stepped into my life. For a long time, I doubted myself: How can a 15-year-old like me contribute to this world and make meaningful change? But I eventually realized that even the smallest drops can give life to a vast ocean. For me, ODYLP was a journey of positive disintegration—an experience through which I released and renewed my self-concept. It provided opportunities to reflect on myself through diverse perspectives, rediscover my abilities, and build networks and long-lasting relationships. I learned from incredible students, mentors, and people who pushed me beyond my limits, helping me grow and inspiring me to give back to the world.

Q: Can you share a memorable experience from your time in the program?

Volunteering with Maryland Conservation Corps took us on an unforgettable journey—biking through forests, planting trees, and giving back to the world around us. Participating in scavenger hunts allowed us to fully immerse ourselves in the local culture. Furthermore, exploring the bustling city life at Pike Place Market in Seattle, we engaged with locals and felt the vibrant energy of a place that welcomed so many backgrounds.

Those iconic American barbecues and warm host family dinners were filled with laughter and genuine sharing. We swapped stories, exchanged cultural traditions, and offered each other advice, building bonds that felt like family. Evenings spent by the fireplace, filled with laughter and meaningful conversations after each day, brought us closer together. In each other, we found inspiration, a sense of unity without competition, and motivation to grow not just as individuals but as a collective. We left with so much to learn, inspire, and contribute to a better world.

Q: How did ODYLP inspire you to make an impact after returning home?

Upon returning home, I decided to establish an initiative that would help students understand the importance of being an active part of the community: KIDS4COMMUNITY. I created a club dedicated to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), signed a memorandum with the Red Cross in Georgia, contacted several top universities and tech parks for masterclasses and seminars, and implemented a yearly program for community service activities that continues to thrive. So far, the project has reached nearly 500 peers. My goal is to build a community that sustains itself, ensuring a long-lasting and meaningful impact benefiting as many individuals as possible

Q: What’s the biggest lesson you took away from your ODYLP experience?

Listening to stories from people of diverse cultural backgrounds deepened my appreciation for individuality. Witnessing how different communities can connect through a shared sense of humanity influenced my perspective on meaningful transformation. I realized that change must begin at the grassroots level, starting with youth: they are the foundation of an evolved and compassionate world, bringing fresh perspectives and the energy needed to build a future rooted in understanding and unity.

For a long time, I searched for my purpose, chasing achievements and wondering if they would bring me closer to fulfillment. But as I grew, I came to realize a simple truth: in the end, it’s not fame, money, or accolades that define us. What truly matters is the impact we make—the lives we touch and the ways we contribute. I want my journey to be about more than myself. I want to leave behind a legacy of positive change.